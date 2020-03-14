Friday night owls. Meyerson: 'Biden as Eisenhower'

Category: World Hits: 8
Harold Meyerson, editor at large for The American Prospect, writes—Biden as Eisenhower:
As Joe Biden settles into his role as presumptive nominee, his public persona is beginning to resemble that of Dwight Eisenhower, official grandpa for the presumably somnolent 1950s. And not just because both were masters of garbled syntax.President Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1953
Throughout Eisenhower’s tenure, the newish specter of nuclear holocaust at the apex of the Cold War hung over America. I was a grade-schooler during the second half of that decade, and distinctly remember the regular duck-under-your-desk drills that were supposed to help me and my little peers survive a nuclear attack. During this time, Eisenhower was a kind of calming presence, in more ways than one. Not only did he come off as a non-belligerent general, to offset the brinkmanship with which his administration regularly confronted the Soviet Union, but he also disparaged any effort to undo the main legacies of the New Deal: Social Security, unions, and progressive taxation. Beneath this don’t-rock-the-boat status quo, however, a civil rights rebellion began to brew, which, not surprisingly, Ike was slow to notice and compelled to act only when violence (such as the white resistance to the integration of Little Rock schools) impended.
Comes now Joe Biden, promising the restoration of White House calm and, more hopefully than realistically, an end to our civil strife. For the specter of nuclear war, substitute that of the coronavirus, which is more than a specter. In his talk Tuesday night, Biden projected the diligence and empathy Americans want in a president in times of trouble.
Otherwise, however, there’s no way the 2020s will resemble the 1950s. The consciousness of our huge levels of inequality already demands and will require major change, all against a background of demographic transformation. If a President Biden has the manner of Ike, he must have the substance of FDR or LBJ (well, the domestic-policy LBJ). Eisenhower the Second may win the White House, but provides no guide to governance.
“The moment when mortality, ephemerality, uncertainty, suffering, or the possibility of change arrives can split a life in two. Facts and ideas we might have heard a thousand times assume a vivid, urgent, felt reality. We knew them then, but they matter now. They are like guests that suddenly speak up and make demands upon us; sometimes they appear as guides, sometimes they just wreck what came before or shove us out the door. We answer them, when we answer, with how we lead our lives. Sometimes what begins as bad news prompts the true path of a life, a disruptive visitor that might be thanked only later. Most of us don’t change until we have to, and crisis is often what obliges us to do so. Crises are often resolved only through a new identity and new purpose, whether it’s that of a nation or a single human being.” ~~Rebecca Solnit, The Faraway Nearby (2013)
At Daily Kos on this date in 2008—The FBI: Retroactive blanket immunity in action:
The Justice Department's Inspector General published a report (PDF) today on the FBI's continued abuse of National Security Letters. However the IG postponed reporting on the abuse of "blanket" NSLs. We learned about the existence of these only today from the NY Times. They're an example of how the Bush "administration" actually employs retroactive immunity to shield its own lawbreaking.
In 2006 the FBI, having issued truckloads of warrantless NSLs illegally, decided it needed a way to make all of them legal retroactively. So it did what any agency would do under this "administration" - it waved the magic wand handed over to it by Congress, and presto! The FBI simply issued "blanket" NSLs to each of the telecoms in question to justify after the fact all the records it had previously scooped up.
Have you heard about this virus? Trump's botching it, of course. And the speech was a train wreck. But now we have insider info on why it sucked so badly (Kushner, Miller) and the scale of his f**k up (Chernobyl). Marvel at how DC's social set is reacting.
