Immigration judges union calls on Trump admin to suspend large hearings during coronavirus crisis

The National Association of Immigration Judges, a union representing immigration judges nationwide, is calling on the Justice Department, which oversees the U.S. immigration court system, to immediately suspend large immigration court hearings as part of a public health effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, writing that “they present a continuing and unacceptable risk in the current environment.”

“These master calendar dockets bring hundreds of people into close and extended contact with each other and with the Immigration Judges, interpreters, and court staff,” the union tells the Executive Office of Immigration. “This is exactly the type of situation the White House, CDC and other public health authorities urge us to avoid, and we trust that you will agree that it is untenable and irresponsible in light of the current spread of COVID-19 infections across the country.”

The union says that certain immigration court hearings can “typically bring 50 or more respondents into each courtroom; on busy days, some of our Immigration Courts schedule 13 or more master calendar dockets per day, resulting in hundreds of respondents from all over the world visiting our courtrooms, waiting areas, and other public areas.” Adding to the need to take urgent action, the union continues, is the fact that “Many of the respondents have recently traveled internationally or live in close contact with those who have.”

“In addition, many master calendar dockets include family groups with small children, and, of course, many respondents are accompanied by friends, relatives, and attorneys.” Instead of holding large hearings, the union continues, “Immigration Judges can use cancelled master calendar time to hear individual cases (including addressing the backlog of hundreds of thousands of long-pending cases scheduled for individual hearing) that do not involve unwarranted exposure to large numbers of people in our space-limited facilities.”

The union had made news recently when the DOJ pushed back against an email the union sent recommending judges post bilingual CDC-issued signs on coronavirus. “This is just a reminder that immigration judges do not have the authority to post, or ask you to post, signage for their individual courtrooms or the waiting areas," Christopher Santoro, acting chief immigration judge for EOIR, wrote. "Per our leadership, the CDC flyer is not authorized for posting in the immigration courts. If you see one ... please remove it.” Officials reversed course following public outrage.

It’s not only immigration courts that are worrying advocates, who describe conditions at federal immigration detention facilities as turning detainees into “sitting ducks for the Coronavirus,” Brooklyn Defenders said. Leading Democrats from the House Oversight and Reform Committee have now called on the Department of Homeland Security to share their plans for a potential coronavirus outbreak in these facilities, writing, “DHS detention facilities may be especially vulnerable to the spread of coronavirus because of the administration’s excessive use of detention.”

