How do voting and social distancing go together? Upcoming primary states are working on it

There’s a pandemic happening … and also a primary. Event after event is being canceled in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus and flatten the curve, but there are still elections coming up. Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio are set to vote on Tuesday.

The good news is that all four of Tuesday’s states have no-excuse absentee voting, making it easier for voters to cast their ballots without unnecessarily exposing themselves to infection.

And then there’s this: Louisiana is postponing its primary, which was scheduled for April 4.

Local election officials are promoting early voting and voting by mail to reduce the number of people standing in lines together, coming face to face, and using the same voting equipment without the opportunity for cleaning in between voters. “You will probably see lots of sanitizing wipes being used on touch screens and on pens that are used by voters,” Matt Dietrich, public information officer for the Illinois State Board of Elections, told Roll Call. “There will be sterilizing wipes and facilities to wash hands before and after voting.”

Illinois is also working to move polling places out of nursing homes to protect vulnerable populations. Election officials there say that the number of vote-by-mail ballots sent out jumped from 150,000 in 2016 to 240,000 this year, in addition to an increase in early in-person voting.

In Arizona, officials are making “curbside voting” a thing, but are apparently not relocating the 20 polling places in “locations frequented by seniors.”

With the very real possibility that coronavirus lets up over the summer only to return in the fall, just in time for the general election, states need to be making their plans now—and states that have primaries now can be figuring out what works and what doesn’t so that everyone can learn from them before November. But we already know the most important answer: allow voting by mail. In fact, move to universal voting by mail, and do it right now, while states have the time to set up the infrastructure for it.

