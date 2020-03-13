Trump to deliver second coronavirus address at 3PM ET, expected to declare national emergency

Category: World Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 19:00 Hits: 12

At 3:00 PM Eastern, Donald Trump is going to address the nation again on coronavirus. Considering that his previous address was apparently created at the last minute, using ideas from Steven Miller and Jared Kushner while ignoring the advice of medical professionals, a do-over isn’t exactly a bad idea. On the other hand, since it is Donald Trump, the chances that he’s going to back off his previous statements and institute any actually helpful policy seem remote. And since Trump has spent the morning tweeting out attacks on Joe Biden and the genuinely appropriate action that was taken to the contain H1N1 flu outbreaks under the Obama administration, it seems even less likely that Trump is going to take positive steps.

It’s almost certain that he will talk about how his is the best response to a “foreign virus” ever, that he has the best team possible even though he fired the actual experts in any related subjects months ago, and that everything is going super—even though members of his own team have admitted that testing efforts have been a failure, and international authorities are calling the U.S. response a disaster.

Trump’s previous address generated nothing much other than a ratcheting-up of fear. It took just 10 minutes of Trump robotically plodding through a plan that was more about using the virus as an excuse to ramp up xenophobia than it was about measures to protect the public health to send the stock market plummeting and remind Americans that there is no hand on the tiller.

What will Trump say on Friday afternoon? It could be further restrictions on travel. It could be promises of tax cuts for corporations. Most likely it will be a declaration of a national emergency, allowing Trump to leverage the Stafford Act to give more power to FEMA and the Department of Defense in coordinating the response to novel coronavirus. If that’s the extent of it … good. But Trump may also try to use those emergency powers in ways that have nothing to do with protecting the public from the current pandemic.

