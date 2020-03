Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 23:03 Hits: 5

The United States is conducting retaliatory air strikes against an Iran-backed militia group operating in Iraq following a deadly attack a day earlier against a base hosting Western forces near Baghdad, the Pentagon says.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-airstrikes-iran-backed-militia-iraq-retaliation/30484529.html