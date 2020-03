Category: World Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 08:31 Hits: 5

Death and displacement are just two of the life-threatening challenges children in Syria face, UNICEF has reported. As fighting enters its 10th year, many Syrian kids have known nothing but war.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/5-million-syrian-children-in-need-due-to-war/a-52751655?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf