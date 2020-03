Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 23:21 Hits: 4

The United States waged a series of precision air strikes on Thursday against an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blamed for a major rocket attack a day earlier that killed two American troops and a 26-year-old British soldier.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200312-iraq-iran-kataeb-hezbollah-retaliation-hashed-al-shaabi-usa-air-strike