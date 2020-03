Category: World Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 03:38 Hits: 4

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, and the outbreak prompted the province of Ontario to shutter schools to limit the spread.

