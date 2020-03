Category: World Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 09:34 Hits: 5

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German states of Bavaria and Saarland said on Friday they will close all schools, kindergartens and nurseries from Monday until the end of their Easter breaks in late April due to the coronavirus epidemic.

