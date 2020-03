Category: World Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 08:40 Hits: 5

ATHENS: Greece is prepared to swear in the first woman president in its history on Friday (Mar 13) as the country grapples with over a hundred coronavirus cases. Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou, a 63-year-old senior judge, will become the new Greek head of state for a five-year term. She will take her ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greece-to-swear-in-first-woman-president-12535422