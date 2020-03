Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 21:42 Hits: 5

Wall Street ended its unprecedented bull-market run of nearly 11 years Thursday when the S&P 500 plummeted 9.5%. The cancellations of sports tournaments, cultural events, travel, and more gain momentum worldwide.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2020/0312/Worst-market-day-since-1987-wide-scale-event-cancellation?icid=rss