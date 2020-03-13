The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Pelosi works to cut emergency deal. McConnell skips town till Monday

Category: World Hits: 3

This really says it all: Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reportedly been working all day to cut an emergency deal with the White House to address the coronavirus. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after saying earlier Thursday that he had delayed a scheduled Senate recess, went ahead and left town anyway

That means anything the House passes either Thursday night or Friday will sit for several days until McConnell cares enough to come back from his vacation to pass it. Or not. Maybe Senate Republicans will simply kill the deal that they made no effort to negotiate. Who knows? Senate Republicans clearly aren’t feeling a lot of urgency.

Friday, Mar 13, 2020 · 1:14:58 AM +00:00 · Kerry Eleveld

UPDATE

NEWS.... PELOSI: Ã¢Â�Â�we have or near to an agreement. ... we hope to have an announcement tomorrowÃ¢Â�Â�

As @SpeakerPelosi & Steve Mnuchin negotiate, @senatemajldr has left the building to head home for the weekend. Senate to address any House coronavirus legislation next week

Senate is leaving town till Monday, meaning whatever the House passes tonight or tomorrow on the coronavirus outbreak will have to wait till then https://t.co/DKYfwMpHCo

From earlier Thursday, when it looked like maybe Senate Republicans might attempt to be useful (things have changed since then).

Senate scraps its recess amid growing pressure to pass an economic relief package - and amid a push by House Dems to pass their own bill today. GOP senators up for re-election did not want to go home without passing a bill https://t.co/bsu5McmSsb

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1926958

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version