Senate GOP downright giddy as nation hurtles toward staggering public health crisis

Has anyone told Senate Republicans about the coronavirus? ‘Cuz GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri sure were having a barrel of laughs when Donald Trump visited them on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Maybe this was before anyone told them.

Smile for the camera, boys.

On a serious note, I’ve never seen anything more tone deaf than this display of enthusiasm as America faces an epic public health crisis that the Trump administration has already botched six ways to Sunday.

They own this. They acquitted Trump. And now they’re grinning from ear to ear. WTH?

