The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Senate GOP downright giddy as nation hurtles toward staggering public health crisis

Category: World Hits: 4

Has anyone told Senate Republicans about the coronavirus? ‘Cuz GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri sure were having a barrel of laughs when Donald Trump visited them on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

imageMarch 10

Maybe this was before anyone told them.

imageMarch 10

Smile for the camera, boys.

imageMarch 10

On a serious note, I’ve never seen anything more tone deaf than this display of enthusiasm as America faces an epic public health crisis that the Trump administration has already botched six ways to Sunday.

They own this. They acquitted Trump. And now they’re grinning from ear to ear. WTH?

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1926658

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version