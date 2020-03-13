8 ways to combat stress and loneliness during coronavirus outbreaks

Category: World Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 01:50 Hits: 7

Whether cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in your area or not, it’s likely you’ve followed the news on quarantines, isolation, and social distancing as the virus spreads. As defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine refers to restricting the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. Isolation, on the other hand, refers to separating people who are indeed sick from those who are not, to prevent the spread of the illness. And lastly, social distancing refers to efforts to minimize the risk of infection; for example, using alternatives to shaking hands, or avoiding crowded public transportation.

Whether you fit into those three categories or not, many people are staying home in an effort to avoid getting (or spreading) illnesses. With the virus on everybody’s minds, it’s tempting to keep busy by constantly thinking about it: for example, reading every single news update, or going out in search of more supplies than experts suggest you actually need. But if feelings of stress, dread, or loneliness are kicking in, there are plenty of things you can try while at home that might help.

1. Do something creative

Studies show that regularly performing creative tasks can make people happier. Being creative at home might look like cooking, baking, drawing, writing, practicing music, and so on. Of course, depending on your specific reason for isolation, you may want to avoid using shared spaces in your home to reduce the risk to others, like roommates or family members, of getting sick.

2. Stream guided breathing exercises and meditations

There are countless free apps, YouTube videos, and Spotify playlists that feature guided breathing exercises, meditations, ASMR recordings, and similarly soothing content.

3. Rent e-books and audiobooks from your local library

Online delivery services make a lot of things pretty fast, including receiving new books in the mail. What’s even faster? Downloading an e-book or audiobook. While some streaming services offer these materials for a free or reduced rate, libraries have a number of titles available for free, too.

4. Schedule phone or video chats with friends

If you’re not able to meet up for your usual activities with friends, loneliness can set in fast. One way to combat this? Reach out to friends and family and suggest specific times to connect, whether that’s on the phone or via video chat. Scheduling specific times not only gives you something to look forward to but can make it easier for people to actually follow through on catching up.

5. Take a break from the news when needed

Psychologist Stewart Shankman of Northwestern University tells NPR that once you’re reasonably informed and prepared, you’ve done enough. "There's a point where, information gathering could become problematic," Shankman explains to the outlet.

6. Journal your feelings

Research suggests that journaling can help ease stress, emotional fallout, and anxiety. While results are inconsistent, some studies suggest that writing about your feelings may boost your immune system. Keeping a diary can also be a good way to remember not just your emotions, but (if you have any) your symptoms. In the age of social media, keeping a diary is also a nice change from making every thought or memory digestible for an internet audience.

7. Check out online therapy resources

If you’re looking for long-term support, online therapy services are available. Virtual therapy ranges in cost and medium, but can be a good option for people who are quarantined, have mobility issues, or whose schedules don't offer flexibility for getting to an in-person appointment. Popular sites, like BetterHelp and TalkSpace, include text, video chat, and audio messages.

8. Use free text-and-call support hotlines

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support, don’t hesitate to check out free online and phone resources. Some popular examples include the Crisis Text Line, which you can reach by texting HOME to 741741, as well as the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, which is free, confidential, and available 24/7.

