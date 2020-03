Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 16:51 Hits: 4

Police in St. Petersburg and several other Russian cities have detained activists during and ahead of protests against sweeping constitutional amendments that open the possibility for President Vladimir Putin to remain in power for another 16 years.

