Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 20:48 Hits: 4

Even as President Donald Trump continues to insist that he’s done a superb job handling the coronavirus crisis, the evidence of his extreme failures abound. In a hearing before Congress…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/trump-has-3-tactics-to-address-the-emerging-crisis-but-none-of-them-are-good-enough/