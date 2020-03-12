Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 16:15 Hits: 2

As the global coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, Africa, so far, has been spared the infection rates seen in countries such as China, Italy, Iran and France. Are these remarkably low rates a matter of alarm, relief, socio-economic factors, fluke, none – or all – of the above? FRANCE 24 spoke to Mathias Altmann, an epidemiologist at the Bordeaux School of Public Health and one of the co-authors of a study of African preparedness and vulnerability to COVID-19 importations.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200312-is-africa-with-its-low-rates-so-far-ready-to-face-the-coronavirus-pandemic