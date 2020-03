Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 20:19 Hits: 9

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan security services arrested on Thursday a retired general and former security minister who intends to challenge veteran leader Yoweri Museveni for the presidency next year, escalating a clampdown on political opponents.

