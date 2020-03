Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 18:07 Hits: 5

The Dutch king’s apology for violence used in a former colony, Indonesia, stands in contrast to actions by a few other former empires.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2020/0312/The-way-to-shed-imperial-instincts?icid=rss