The Organization of American States has come to play a pivotal role in Latin America, including by monitoring elections, defending human rights, and isolating authoritarian regimes. As a result, the OAS’s upcoming election of a secretary general is one of the most important in its 72-year history.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/organization-of-american-states-secretary-general-election-by-jorge-g-castaneda-2020-03