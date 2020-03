Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 16:02 Hits: 7

This year’s COVID-19 coronavirus will not be the last. As a first step toward confronting the outbreaks to come, we must improve risk literacy and learn to live with uncertainty, rather than allowing ourselves to be held captive by it.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/greater-risk-literacy-can-reduce-coronavirus-fear-by-gerd-gigerenzer-2020-03