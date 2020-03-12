CDC chief commits to covering coronavirus testing for every American after badass round of questions

Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 20:00 Hits: 8

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday during a House Oversight Committee briefing that his agency would cover the cost of coronavirus testing for every single American, regardless of whether or not they have health insurance.

The commitment from Dr. Robert Redfield came after an aggressive round of questioning from California Rep. Katie Porter, who cited existing law to insist that the CDC had inherent authority during a public health emergency to cover testing costs for all Americans. Would he use that authority? Porter asked. "Yes or no?"

Redfield began by saying, "We're going to do everything to make sure everybody ..."

Porter interrupted: "Nope, not good enough. Reclaiming my time." She then tried again to secure a commitment from Redfield, telling him, "You have the existing authority." Redfield then started throwing around the fancy word "operationalize" to deflect from giving Porter a direct answer.

"Dr. Redfield, you don't need to do any work to operationalize. You need to make a commitment to the American people so they come in to get tested. You can operationalize the payment structure tomorrow," she said.

"I think you're an excellent questioner, so my answer is yes," Redfield responded.

"Excellent," said Porter, "Everybody in America hear that: You are eligible to go get tested for coronavirus and have that covered, regardless of insurance."

This was a fricking thing of beauty. Watch the full five minutes here.

I did the math: a full battery of coronavirus testing costs at minimum $1,331. I also did the legal research: the Administration has the authority to make testing free for every American TODAY. I secured a commitment from a high-level Trump official that theyÃ¢Â�Â�d actually do it. pic.twitter.com/RmolCtmNbG March 12, 2020

Wow. Katie Porter cites law that lets CDC pay for costs of diagnostic testing for anyone when needed. Asks CDC's Redfield if he'll commit to invoke that authority to make it free of charge for anyone. Redfield ducks, but Porter badgers him into saying "Yes." March 12, 2020

Here’s a short version (not great sound).

BREAKING: @RepKatiePorter just got the CDC director to commit to: every single American can be tested for #Covid_19 whether they have health insurance or not. (Having enough tests is a separate legitimate issue) Here's video of Porter pressuring the Director to say: "yes" pic.twitter.com/HaW06KW5qA March 12, 2020

