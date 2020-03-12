The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

U.S. Capitol to be closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns

Congress is closing its buildings to the public until April 1, including the U.S. Capitol, Capitol Visitor Center, and House and Senate office buildings, due to the threat of coronavirus.

“We’re taking this temporary action out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public,” the House sergeant-at-arms and Senate sergeant-at-arms said in a joint statement. “We appreciate the understanding of those with planned visits interrupted by this necessary, but prudent, decision.”

Access to the buildings will be limited to members of Congress and their staffs, credentialed press, and “official business visitors.” The closure begins at 5 PM ET on March 12 and will continue until 8 AM ET on April 1. The decision was made “Following the guidance of the medical community, particularly the recent recommendation of DC Health, and in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician.”

Many members of Congress, particularly in the Senate, fall into the age range most in danger from COVID-19.

