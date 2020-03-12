Brazilian official positive for coronavirus after spending the weekend with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 16:25 Hits: 5

As experts were sounding the alarm last weekend about the threat of COVID-19, both in terms of public health and economic health, it was business as usual for Donald Trump. He enjoyed a weekend of golf and high-dollar fundraisers with Republican donors, along with a state dinner for Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s far-right president.

Despite warnings from officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Donald Trump and his team continued shaking hands and ignoring social distancing recommendations. They crowded into Mar-a-Lago ballrooms and Donald Trump was seen repeatedly shaking hands with supporters. He and others may soon come to regret that as the press secretary for President Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19, just five days after hanging out at Mar-a-Lago.

Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, two sources tell @Cnn. Here he is posing with President Trump and VP Pence over the weekend #coronaviruspic.twitter.com/WQTHAbXCu1 March 12, 2020

The New York Times reports he was tested after returning to Brazil with flu-like symptoms. Wajngarten shared the above photo on Instagram last weekend, along with a video (seen below) he took while standing only inches away from Donald Trump.

President Bolsonaro is also being tested and monitored.

Video Jair Bolsonaro's spox, Fabio WajngartenÃ¢Â�Â�who media reports say has since tested positive for coronavirusÃ¢Â�Â�posted on Instagram was taken at Mar-a-Lago, just feet away from Trump, Bolsonaro, and Eric Trump.https://t.co/AlFeN8Rvqtpic.twitter.com/8ENFuzpf9Y March 12, 2020

It is unbelievable Donald Trump and Mike Pence still have not been tested. Either Trump has been tested and he is lying about it or he has not been tested, another indication of gross incompetence.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1926803