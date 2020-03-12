Sen. Tom Cotton closes D.C. office and makes racist threat against ... the coronavirus?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 18:20 Hits: 6

Not every politician wants to be president. But Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas surely does. And Sen. Tom Cotton clearly believes that making sure everyone in Trump’s base knows he’s just as racist and dumb as Donald is helpful to his political aspirations. Upon announcing the closure of his Washington, D.C., office due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Cotton made this threatening statement:

Sen. Tom Cotton release this morning: "We will emerge stronger from this challenge, we will hold accountable those who inflicted it on the world." What does that mean? March 12, 2020

It’s an idiotic thing to say, but Cotton’s social media feed is filled with anti-Chinese right-wing racist propaganda, and this brand of Republicanism did help bring Donald Trump to the top of the party. Cotton’s announcement also made sure to call the 2019 novel coronavirus the “Wuhan,” since that seems to have gotten House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy some good right-wing shine. But Tommy Boy wanted to make sure everyone knew exactly what he meant.

The size of the epidemic in the United States can be laid squarely in the laps of everybody who supported and voted for the demolition of our healthcare infrastructure. People like Tom Cotton, who supported the stripping down of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our infectious disease programs, all in order to get big-money donors more big money.

Stay classy, Tom Cotton.

