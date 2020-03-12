The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bernie Sanders: We Are Winning Ideological Generational Debate, Now Need to Win Electability

After a disappointing showing in Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential primaries, Senator Bernie Sanders said Wednesday he will stay in the race. In his address from Burlington, Vermont, Sanders challenged his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, to address key issues like economic inequality, healthcare access and the climate crisis. Sanders is set to debate Biden this Sunday in Arizona. “It is not just the ideological debate that our progressive movement is winning. We are winning the generational debate,” Sanders said. “While Joe Biden continues to do very well with older Americans, especially those people over 65, our campaign continues to win the vast majority of the votes of younger people. … Today, I say to the Democratic establishment, in order to win in the future, you need to win the voters who represent the future of our country, and you must speak to the issues of concern to them.”

