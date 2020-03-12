The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Italy's Darkest Hour : Life Grinds to a Halt Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, as Death Toll Spikes

Category: World Hits: 5

Seg4 italy

We get an update from Italy, where 60 million people are under an unprecedented nationwide lockdown and the death toll has increased to at least 827, rising by 31% in just 24 hours. Authorities ordered all shops closed except food markets and pharmacies. Italy’s economy has all but ground to a halt, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte describing the outbreak as the country’s “darkest hour.” Italian journalist Antonella Serrecchia joins us from Milan, where she is a reporter for the online magazine The Vision.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/12/italy_coronavirus_lockdown

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version