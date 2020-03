Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 09:31 Hits: 4

Kazakhstan has launched preventive measures against possible coronavirus spread, including canceling Norouz holiday celebrations and a military parade devoted to the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

