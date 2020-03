Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 11:38 Hits: 4

Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified the 2003 imprisonment of the former oil tycoon and one of his main opponents, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, calling him "a swindler" whose firm, former oil giant Yukos, was involved in fraud and murder.

