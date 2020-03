Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 13:01 Hits: 5

In an era when “deaths of despair” — from substance abuse and suicide — are on the rise among middle-aged Americans, those who reach age 65 are living longer than…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/the-startling-inequality-gap-that-emerges-after-age-65/