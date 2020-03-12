Coronavirus in Italy: From Florence to Palermo, tourism and economy grind to a halt

Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 11:22 Hits: 4

As Italy reels from the coronavirus pandemic, with 827 dead and nearly 12,500 cases, the entire country is under quarantine. From the Tuscan city of Florence, to the Sicilian capital Palermo, to the large port of Genoa, our correspondents measured the catastrophic impact of the virus on tourism and the Italian economy. Their report was filmed just before further restrictive measures came into force, closing all stores except for pharmacies and food shops.

