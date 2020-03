Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 12:57 Hits: 5

Real Madrid went into quarantine on Thursday as La Liga announced Spain's top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks over the coronavirus, as the country’s toll from the disease has soared to nearly 3,000 cases -- quadrupling in more than three days -- with 87 deaths. A cabinet member is amongst those infected.

