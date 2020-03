Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 13:40 Hits: 6

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday announced a halt on domestic land, sea and air travel to and from Manila, as well as community quarantine measures, in what he called a "lockdown" of the capital to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

