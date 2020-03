Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 13:44 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Pahang Durian Group (RPD) has signed two shareholders’ agreements with Perbadanan Kemajuan Pertanian Negeri Pahang (PKPP) to facilitate its entry into large scale durian processing and its participation in the legalisation of encroached farming in the district of Raub, Pahang.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/2020/03/13/royal-pahang-durian-signs-agreements-with-perbadanan-kemajuan-pertanian-negeri-pahang