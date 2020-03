Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 10:55 Hits: 5

The United States should establish a mandatory two-year paid national service program that would bring together Americans of different backgrounds and help overcome barriers to a deeply felt and widely shared civic identity. If young Americans grow up believing that theirs is a divided country, it will remain so.

