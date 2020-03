Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 00:17 Hits: 5

In a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump, the U.S. Congress has given final approval to a measure to limit Trump’s authority to order a military attack on Iran -- a resolution sure to be vetoed by the U.S. leader.

