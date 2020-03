Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 02:10 Hits: 4

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a nationally televised address that the United States will suspend most travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days in an effort to stem the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/trump-suspends-travel-from-europe-to-us-30-days-coronavirus/30482919.html