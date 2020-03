Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 00:31 Hits: 3

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has so far resisted calls to apologize for a racist tweet that referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese coronavirus.” Monday’s tweet promoted a link about the virus from…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/gop-leader-kevin-mccarthys-colleagues-demand-he-apologize-for-racist-coronavirus-tweet/