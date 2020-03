Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 07:02 Hits: 6

China had eight new coronavirus infections in Hubei province, the first time the epicentre of the pandemic recorded a daily tally in single-digits, as more businesses reopened with local authorities cautiously easing strict containment measures.

