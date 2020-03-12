DACA recipients are sharing their powerful stories as part of the 'Home Is Here' campaign

Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 00:30 Hits: 5

Catalina Velasquez, one of the more than two dozen Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients included in United We Dream’s video legal brief filed in support of the popular and successful program with the Supreme Court last year, continues to share her powerful story in a new video from the immigrant youth-led organization’s Home Is Here campaign.

“The Supreme Court is currently deliberating on the future of DACA and DACA recipients like Catalina,” the campaign said. “She lives in Seattle, is a Ph.D. student, DACA recipient, and trans woman of color. While in college, she was forced to fight the deportation of her entire family. DACA has allowed Catalina to live her most authentic life, and she’s fighting for DACA recipients to stay in the United States, because her home is here.”

The video comes as the Supreme Court is soon expected to announce its decision on the Trump administration’s termination of the program, with a decision in the administration’s favor standing to have devastating repercussions. “With the termination of DACA,” Velasquez says, “we are potentially deporting queer and trans immigrants to a death sentence.” Immigration is an LGBTQ issue, with an estimated 36,000 DACA recipients identifying as LGBTQ.

Another DACA recipient profiled in the legal brief was Manny, who came to the U.S. from Nigeria when he was 8 years old. Today he’s a musician with a promising career, winning a Grammy as part the American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom collaborative album. But even with all his success, Manny said that “being undocumented affects everything. Things like health insurance. If you’re a student, things like financial aid. You can’t start a business. You can’t work. You feel like you’re a prisoner.”

Surveys conducted over the past several years have shown that DACA has had life-changing effects on young immigrants, from better employment opportunities to better access to higher education, to homeownership, to recipients feeling like they finally “belong in the U.S.” But, unable to end the program on its own, the Trump administration is now hoping that the Supreme Court will do its dirty work for it and shatter the dreams of hundreds of thousands of young people.

But no matter what happens, young immigrants like Velasquez say they are determined to keep thriving. “I will continue fighting for the recognition of our humanity,” she says in the video. “I am Catalina Velasquez. I’m 31 years old. I’m resilient. Confident. Powerful. I’m a wife. I’m a friend. I am a strong trans woman of color.” Click here to see more stories from the Home Is Here campaign.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1926552