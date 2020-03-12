Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse parent company to offer paid sick leave to hourly workers

Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 01:00 Hits: 6

People are stocking up on food and cleaning supplies, putting trips on hold, and trying to work remotely in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. For restaurant workers, however, following advice on how to stay healthy (or how to prevent spreading illness) is far from simple. Why? A lack of paid sick leave raises questions about how one can afford to cover the basics without going to work, much less to cover extra groceries and supplies.

One major company, Darden Restaurants Inc., is offering paid sick leave for hourly workers in its chain of popular restaurants, as reported by CNBC. Spokesperson Rich Jeffers noted to FOX Business that this change refers to all hourly employees not covered by an insurance policy.

Darden Restaurants include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, The Capital Grille, Eddie V’s, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, and Yard House. In total, Darden has about 1,800 restaurants. If you’re already an employee, you can access this sick time immediately. If you’re a new hire, you can use it after 90 days on the job. Hourly employees will accrue one hour of sick time per every 30 hours worked. The pay rate works out to each employee’s 13-week average. According to The Washington Post, employees could receive up to 40 hours of paid sick time each year. Those 40 hours can carry over, according to newsletter Popular Info, with a maximum accrual of 60 hours.

Jeffers told the Orlando Sentinel that this policy has been in the works for a while. “The development of paid sick time is not in response to COVID-19,” he stated. He also told the outlet that restaurants will have hand-washing “checks” on the hour, in addition to more sanitizing of condiments and door handles, given how often they’re touched by customers.

So, how does this stack up compared to other companies? Sadly, there are not any federal requirements for paid sick time, and many hourly workers, whether it’s in the restaurant industry or not, don’t get paid time off, whether it’s for vacation or illness.

Some notable exceptions include Starbucks, which does offer paid sick time, and which recently asked workers to stay home if they’re sick, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Another big contender is the supermarket chain Trader Joe’s, which is offering reimbursement for sick time to workers who feel ill and asking them to stay home until they’re at least 24 hours symptom-free. Smaller restaurant chains are offering paid sick time too, like MIXT, which offers paid sick time to all employees from their first day of work.

All workers deserve paid sick time to rest, especially when their illness may be contagious. Still, whether there’s a pandemic or not, all workers deserve dignity, rest, and the opportunity to prioritize their health without risking financial peril.

