Advocates deliver over 150,000 signatures calling on Congress to pass NO BAN Act

Advocates representing nine different organizations, including Daily Kos, delivered more than 150,000 signatures to the office of Rep. Judy Chu calling for the House to pass the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants Act. Also known as the NO BAN Act (H.R. 2214), the legislation would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) to prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion and eliminate the Trump administration’s ongoing travel ban.

The NO BAN Act, introduced in April 2019 by Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware and Rep. Judy Chu of California, would not only reverse Donald Trump's ban on allowing people from certain countries entry into the U.S. but also ensure that no other president is able to follow in his steps of enforcing xenophobic policies. Last month, the House Judiciary Committee voted 22-10 in support of the NO BAN Act during the chamber’s first-ever hearing on Muslim civil rights. Advocates are now calling for the act to be passed this week. Unless Congress passes the legislation, the current administration and others that follow will have the ability to suspend or restrict immigrants from entering the U.S. that they claim are a security risk. The act will prohibit religious discrimination in immigration and impose limitations on how the administration is able to restrict immigrant entry, including requiring “a compelling government interest” for restrictions to be made.

With 220 co-sponsors in the House and support from more than 400 civil rights, faith, national security, and community groups, the NO BAN Act is legislation that promotes religious freedom and rights for not only Muslims, but all groups. Trump’s travel ban has not only separated families and increased violence against minorities, but has hurt the economy with more than 160 tech companies and other industries speaking out against it.

“The NO BAN Act is a validation of the tireless work of the American Muslim community and our allies. Never before has a chamber of Congress passed a bill dedicated to protecting the rights of American Muslims. We have spent years fighting and organizing alongside our coalition partners to make this bill a reality, said Farhana Khera, executive director of Muslim Advocates. “Additionally, this vote will be the first time that the U.S. House of Representatives will be on the record voting against Trump’s bigoted Muslim and African Ban. Now, it is time for House members to do their part to send a strong message for religious freedom and rejecting state-sanctioned bigotry by passing this historic, necessary bill,” she added.

Three years have passed since Donald Trump introduced a travel ban targeting Muslim majority countries. In February, he expanded this ban to include six additional countries, bringing the total to 13 banned countries. The petition delivery comes at a time where we see an increase in hate crimes throughout the nation. Trump’s Muslim ban fuels discrimination and must end now. Congress must pass this act to prohibit another expansion and ensure that the current ban is reversed. There is no place for xenophobic policies in a country that guarantees religious freedom in its Constitution.

Click here to find out how to make a call to Congress and urge the passage of the NO BAN Act now.

