Conservative Dem who voted against ACA accuses Democrat running against him of wanting to repeal it

Marie Newman is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski for the seat representing Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District. Newman, who is also a Democrat, wants to unseat the conservative Lipinski, whose voting record against Democratic Party policies leaves a ton to be desired. Newman has been receiving a lot of strong progressive and Democratic endorsements, but is fighting against an incumbent who has a good deal of money behind him.

Lipinski has been working the classic Republican playbook against Newman: trying to terrify his constituents into believing that he is the only thing between them and Joseph Stalin’s ghost rising and throwing them all into a prison camp in Siberia. And like all fear-mongering types, Lipinski knows no low he cannot stoop to. But on Monday, Lipinski tweeted this out, proving once against that there’s wiggle room even at the bottom.

The Affordable Care Act has many provisions that help working families, including coverage protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Marie Newman wants to throw that all away and switch to a government-run plan that would raise taxes on the middle class. pic.twitter.com/rbUjZLODaA

What is remarkable about this statement by Lipinski is that there was a single Democratic Representative from Illinois that voted against the ACA. Just one person: Rep. Dan Lipinski. 

Rep. Lipinski is a special kind of goblin, courting the Republican vote in this Democratic primary by touting his anti-ACA vote and stance, while attacking Marie Newman for wanting to ruin the ACA with a Medicare for All platform. Illinois’ election will be held next week on March 17, 2020.

Many people saw the tweet and were quick to jump on Lipinski’s account to slam him for being so cravenly deceitful.

You voted against the ACA!!

"Lipinski was the only Illinois Democrat in Congress to oppose the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), which passed the House on March 21, 2010."https://t.co/Y1FHStxrv9

And here’s an important question for Dan.

DidnÃ¢Â�Â�t you vote against the ACA? Do you stand for anything?

And a reminder of the kind of politician Dan Lipinski is.

You are the last remaining anti-abortion Dem . You voted to defund health clinics that offer abortion services, and to ban abortions at 20 wk. You opposed the Affordable Care Act and its mandate that employers cover birth control. You attend fundraisers for anti-abortion groups.

Thank you for this helpful information, donating to Marie now.

