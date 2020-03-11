Trump's buddies got COVID-19 test while actual sick people have been left hanging

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 16:25 Hits: 5

The challenge of getting tested for COVID-19 has been one of the major scandals of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak, with, for instance, the people at the center of an outbreak in Boston repeatedly denied tests for days on end. Public health officials have imposed strict limits on who can get tested, and even then it’s been difficult for many, including people who are showing symptoms. But for Donald Trump’s buddies who were exposed to coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference, it's a different story.

Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mark Meadows both got tested very quickly after learning they’d encountered the notorious CPAC coronavirus carrier, even though neither man showed symptoms or fell into a high-risk group. (Meadows, at 60 years old, is at the edge of the higher-risk age range, but doesn’t have known health risks.)

Gaetz and Meadows didn’t just get special treatment relative to the average person; they got special treatment relative to other members of Congress exposed at CPAC: Reps. Paul Gosar and Doug Collins and Sen. Ted Cruz were told not to get tested, as was Democratic Rep. Julia Brownley, who was exposed to a coronavirus carrier in a non-CPAC setting.

Even some other Republicans were curious about what’s going on here. “I find it interesting that when my colleagues were in contact with someone who later tested positive [they] were able to get tested almost immediately and quickly receive their results while folks in my district and across Washington state are unable to get their testing results back,” Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler told the CDC’s Robert Redfield at a congressional hearing.

If Gaetz and Meadows were tested out of an abundance of caution for Trump’s health, since both men have interacted with him, that might make some sense—except Trump himself hasn’t been tested. As it is, it looks like privilege at work, pure and simple, while people who actually have and may be spreading COVID-19 are reduced to practically begging for tests.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1926476