Top health insurers agree to waive coronavirus test copays, but test access remains ongoing concern

On Tuesday, Mike Pence said that major U.S. insurance companies will waive testing and treatment costs for the coronavirus. While this includes Medicaid and Medicare, it doesn’t apply to people without insurance—those costs are still set at the discretion of the provider.

Legitimate cost concerns aside, countless stories are cropping up on social media and repeating the same thing: With narrow parameters to qualify for testing, concerned people report that they’ve gone to their local doctor or hospital only to be sent home without obtaining a test for the virus; physicians are often frustrated, requesting tests for patients but not being guaranteed approval. Waived copays, sadly, do not guarantee that a test will actually be available.

As Politico reports, one new issue is the limited amount of lab supplies: A shortage of necessary materials can make obtaining test results even slower than it already is. How can this process be so slow? What’s so complicated about this test? As NPR reports, testing kits for the coronavirus aren’t meant to be used in a standard doctor’s office or clinic, which accounts for some of the slowdown. Diagnostics to detect the virus are designed to be applied in academic or government labs. It can take up to six hours to see results. When you add in how long it takes to get the sample back, the process to get a diagnosis can take days.

As reported by The Verge, there are technically more tests available today than there were when the first cases of the virus reached the United States. Just having more tests doesn’t mean that testing is going any faster or smoother, however: Labs that have reached maximum testing capacity cannot run more tests. And so the wait goes on.

Donald Trump claims that the coronavirus will “go away.” Meanwhile, more than 1,000 cases have been reported in the nation so far, and given how few people are able to access tests at all, people are understandably concerned that the virus has spread far more than we can know.

What are people who have tried to access the test been saying? Social media is rife with stories from concerned people, especially those in areas with considerable outbreaks. For example, a reporter says her spouse was denied testing in spite of being immunocompromised and having traveled abroad; another person claims that her mother, in spite of showing symptoms, hasn’t been able to get tested. One Seattle woman’s story of trying to get tested has gone absolutely viral and is absolutely maddening to read.

Insurance companies waiving test and treatment copays is the absolute minimum we need in facing this pandemic. Ethically speaking, every single person should have access to these tests, whether or not they have insurance. People deserve, too, a whole lot more transparency in this public health crisis.

