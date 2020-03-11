It's official: We are in the midst of a pandumbic

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 18:55 Hits: 5

Watching Donald Trump and his clown Cabinet try to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which the World Health Organization officially categorized as a pandemic on Wednesday morning, has been nothing short of painful. Trump hasn’t canceled any of his rallies; he continues shaking hands with supporters despite CDC recommendations; and the Dummy in Chief rode with a member of Congress in the presidential limo and invited him to travel on Air Force One despite knowing the Florida congressman had been in contact with a person who’d recently tested positive for the virus. He’s just not made for this moment, and that is increasingly clear for all to see.

The 2020 campaign ads are going to write themselves, as clips of Republicans praising Trump’s response to the pandemic will likely begin hitting the airwaves soon. Just today, in a congressional hearing on the response to the coronavirus, Rep. Mark Green spent the bulk of his time to heap praise on Trump, no doubt hoping Dear Leader was watching the hearing.

In a new video called “Pandumbic”, The Daily Show has already pulled together a montage of clips that could essentially function as a Biden (or Sanders) 2020 ad down the road.

If there weren’t so many lives on the line, it would be a lot more funny. But as we read about the situation in Italy, where hospitals are overwhelmed and people are being sent home to die because of a lack of beds, respirators, and other critical supplies, it is anything but funny.

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress that the situation is about to get much worse, emphasizing that COVID-19 has a mortality rate ten times higher than the flu. We have a second-rate reality show star in charge of a serious national emergency. Americans now find ourselves in the midst of both a pandemic and a pandumbic, and November can’t get here fast enough.

