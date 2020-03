Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 07:10 Hits: 5

Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed and eight wounded from projectile fire on March 10 in the eastern part of the country where a war has raged since 2014 with Russia-backed separatists.

