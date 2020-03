Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 08:04 Hits: 5

Russia's lower chamber of parliament has approved in the third and final reading a bill on constitutional amendments that would allow President Vladimir Putin to run for new term in 2024.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-s-lower-chamber-approves-bill-allowing-putin-to-run-for-new-term/30481215.html