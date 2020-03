Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 00:43 Hits: 4

David J Kinitz, University of Toronto The Trudeau government introduced legislation this week to amend the Criminal Code to ban conversion therapy, a controversial practice that aims to change the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/how-i-ended-up-in-conversion-therapy-and-why-it-should-be-criminalized/