Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020

A new study has found that larger ecosystems — like the Amazon rainforest and giant coral reefs — can collapse at a faster rate than previously imagined. The time left to prevent this catastrophe is limited, authors say.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/amazon-ecosystem-could-collapse-in-less-than-50-years/a-52716809?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf